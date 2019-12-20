Horvat posted an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The game was back and forth, and Horvat hadn't played his best until the extra period. There, he found Chris Tanev for the decisive goal. Horvat has 27 points, 98 shots and a minus-12 rating in 36 games this season. Ten of his points have come on the power play.