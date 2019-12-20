Canucks' Bo Horvat: Collects assist in overtime win
Horvat posted an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
The game was back and forth, and Horvat hadn't played his best until the extra period. There, he found Chris Tanev for the decisive goal. Horvat has 27 points, 98 shots and a minus-12 rating in 36 games this season. Ten of his points have come on the power play.
More News
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Breaks nine-game goal drought•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Bags assist in loss•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Churns out another assist•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Hat trick of helpers Saturday•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Finds net for second straight night•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Breaks goal drought in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.