Canucks' Bo Horvat: Collects assist
Horvat tallied an assist in Wednesday's loss to Carolina.
Horvat heads into the All Star break riding a three-game point streak, comprised of a goal and three assists. He only had one point in the prior five games, so it's encouraging to see him back on track. He has 41 points in 51 games, and is already just three points shy of matching last year's total.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...