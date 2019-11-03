Horvat produced a pair of assists and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Horvat now has points in six of his last seven games, picking up five goals and six helpers in that span. The center has 13 points in 14 games overall. A top-six role for the dangerous Canucks offense is proving very fruitful this year -- the team is averaging 3.64 goals-per-game, good for third in the league.