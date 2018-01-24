Horvat gathered two assists -- including a power-play setup -- Tuesday on the way to a 6-2 home win over the Kings.

Horvat's big night also led to a plus-3 rating as icing on the cake in the fantasy realm, but more importantly, those were his first points since Dec. 5, as he'd missed 18 games due to a leg injury. Selected by the Canucks with the ninth overall pick in the 2013 draft, Horvat has a power-play role locked up and that should keep him relevant in most fantasy leagues.