Horvat scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in a 6-2 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Horvat got the Canucks on the board midway through the second period, one-timing a Brock Boeser touch-pass to make it a 41 game. It was the 19th tally of the year for Horvat, leaving him one shy of a fifth consecutive 20-goal campaign. The 26-year-old finished the 2020-21 season with 39 points and a career-best 14.5 shooting percentage across 56 games.