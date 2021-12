Horvat notched two assists and four hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Horvat set up both of Nils Hoglander's tallies in the contest as the two forwards were united on the top line. The 26-year-old Horvat has a goal and four assists in his last six games. Overall, the Canucks' captain has 16 points, 71 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-2 rating through 28 outings.