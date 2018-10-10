Canucks' Bo Horvat: Converts power-play goal
Horvat drove in a one-timer on the power play Tuesday, but the Canucks suffered a 5-3 road loss to the Hurricanes.
Horvat's goal was a slick one, as he corralled a Sven Baertschi pass on the rush and managed to score despite falling to the ice upon getting tripped at the doorstep. A top-line center, Horvat has three power-play points in as many games to start the season, but the Ontario native is still working against a minus-7 rating. As a fantasy owner, it's up to you to determine how big of a deal it is when your players take shifts off in the defensive zone. Based on Horvat's impressive rate of offensive production, it may be a negligible component of his game.
More News
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Earns three points in win•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Will play for Canada at IIHF Worlds•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Tallies two points in OT victory•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Second straight 20-goal season•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Steps up for three points•
-
Canucks' Bo Horvat: Plays role in all three goals•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...