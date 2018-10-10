Horvat drove in a one-timer on the power play Tuesday, but the Canucks suffered a 5-3 road loss to the Hurricanes.

Horvat's goal was a slick one, as he corralled a Sven Baertschi pass on the rush and managed to score despite falling to the ice upon getting tripped at the doorstep. A top-line center, Horvat has three power-play points in as many games to start the season, but the Ontario native is still working against a minus-7 rating. As a fantasy owner, it's up to you to determine how big of a deal it is when your players take shifts off in the defensive zone. Based on Horvat's impressive rate of offensive production, it may be a negligible component of his game.