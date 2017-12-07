Horvat (leg) could miss up to six weeks with a fractured foot. He's been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This seems like the worst-case scenario after Horvat came up lame in Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, but we still recommend waiting until the Vancouver doctors issue an official timetable for his return before making any hasty moves in the fantasy realm. The 22-year-old has fashioned 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 28 games this season, so it's a big loss for the Canucks and virtual puck managers alike.