Horvat (leg) will not rejoin the action for Saturday's matchup against the Oilers, but he could paly Sunday against the Jets.

Horvat remains on injured reserve at this point, but he is traveling with the team and should be activated in the near future. Although he can't be counted on Saturday, a return Sunday would be huge for a Canucks club that's near the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories