Horvat scored his 21st goal of the year in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.

It looked like the goal could stand as the winner until the Coyotes woke up in the third period. Horvat has 46 points from 61 games this year, while firing a career-high 174 shots on goal. The center skated with right wing Tyler Motte and left wing Josh Leivo as injuries and trading for Ryan Spooner have forced coach Travis Green to shuffle his lines recently.