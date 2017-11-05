Horvat amassed four even-strength points in Saturday's 4-2 home win over the Penguins.

Vancouver's ninth overall draft pick from 2013 helped set up all three goals for Brock Boeser, who scored in each period and unlocked his first career hat trick. For good measure, Horvat scored the game's final goal. He can be a bit streaky offensively, but the Canadian forward is certainly worth a look in deep leagues.