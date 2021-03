Head coach Travis Green said Tuesday that Horvat (lower body) is day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jets.

Horvat exited Monday's loss to the Jets with a lower-body injury, but it doesn't appear that it's too serious. The Canucks are already playing without fellow top-six center Elias Pettersson (upper body), so the team will need to get creative if Horvat misses time. Horvat has recorded 14 goals and 12 assists across 36 games this year.