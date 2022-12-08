Horvat notched two assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Horvat has three goals and two assists over his last three games. His second helper Wednesday was on Andrei Kuzmenko's game-tying goal late in the third period. For the season, Horvat's been more of a finisher than a setup man -- he has 20 goals, nine assists, 90 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 27 appearances. He's earned 12 of his points on the power play and two others while shorthanded.