Horvat notched two assists in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Horvat's contributions came in the third period, as he set up Quinn Hughes at even strength and Olli Juolevi on the power play. The pair of assists extended Horvat's point streak to four games -- he has four scores and four helpers in that span. The center is up to 10 points, 20 shots on goal, and a minus-3 rating. The Canucks' team defense may be holding Horvat's overall numbers back, but he's scoring at a fantastic rate early on.