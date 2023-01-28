Horvat notched four assists and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Horvat had one helper on both the power play and the penalty kill, while his other two came at even strength. It was an impressive game in all facets for the center, who also won 15 of 25 faceoffs. This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 3, but he's been steady with five goals and nine assists through 13 contests this month. For the season, the 27-year-old has 31 tallies, 23 helpers, 143 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 49 appearances.