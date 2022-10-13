Horvat registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Horvat started the game on the third line, but he still logged 21:26 of ice time, so fantasy managers should have no concerns about his usage. He'll also be a factor on the power play, where he recorded 19 of his 52 points last year. The emergence of J.T. Miller on the top line has allowed Horvat to refine his two-way game, but the 27-year-old captain could still land in his usual 50-to-60-point range without much trouble.