Canucks' Bo Horvat: Earns three points in win
Horvat scored a pair of goals, set up Sven Baertschi on the power play and scored in the shootout to help earn a 4-3 win over a Los Angeles split-squad on Thursday.
Horvat is coming into his own as a scorer and should be ready to take a real step forward this season. His goal totals have increased each year he's been in the NHL, and if his early returns are a harbinger, owners can expect that trend to continue as he tries to beat his 22 goals from a year ago.
