Horvat tallied a goal on three shots and dished out three hits Monday in a 3-1 victory over Winnipeg.

Horvat gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead 7:21 into the first period, finishing off a Tanner Pearson centering pass on the heels of a thwarted 3-on-2 rush. It was the 17th goal of the year for Horvat and first since April 18, ending his scoring dry spell at 11 games.