Canucks' Bo Horvat: Erupts for third-period hat trick
Horvat scored three goals on a team-high seven shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit. He also won 11 of 17 faceoffs (64.7 percent).
Horvat struck for all three of his goals in the third period, including two with the man advantage, to lead the Canucks back from a 2-0 deficit and register his first NHL hat trick. The 24-year-old has hit his stride with five goals in his last four games after being held without a goal in his first five. Horvat appears to be well on his way to a fourth straight 20-goal campaign.
