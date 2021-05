Horvat notched an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Horvat won a faceoff late in the third period, and Brock Boeser buried a goal with a quick shot. The 26-year-old Horvat has helpers in three straight contests. The Ontario native is up to 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists), 106 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 46 contests.