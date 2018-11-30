Horvat set up a pair of third-period goals in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Golden Knights.

Horvat is on pace for 70 points, which would shatter his previous career best of 52 points from the 2016-17 campaign. Phenoms Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser are understandably hogging the spotlight among Vancouver forwards, but less attention on Horvat -- who holds a spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit -- actually makes Horvat that much stronger of a value play in DFS contests.