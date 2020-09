Horvat scored an empty-net goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

After he was denied an empty-net goal by the buzzer in Game 5, Horvat tallied with 4:38 remaining Thursday. It's his league-leading 10th playoff goal -- the center has added a pair of assists, 45 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating through 16 contests.