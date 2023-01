Horvat scored a shorthanded empty-net goal and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Horvat had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games -- his longest drought since mid-December. The 27-year-old made sure it didn't reach three contests when he tacked on an insurance tally in the third period. Horvat is up to 31 goals, 50 points, 140 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 47 outings this season.