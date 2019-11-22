Canucks' Bo Horvat: Finds net for second straight night
Horvat scored a power-play goal on his only shot and had an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Predators. He also won 21 of 35 faceoff attempts.
Horvat has scored in back-to-back games after going his previous nine games with out a goal. The 24-year-old had put together three straight 20-goal campaigns so it was just a matter of time before he started to consistently find the net again. Despite the slump, Horvat has a respectable eight goals and 18 points in 23 games, albeit with a minus-10 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.