Horvat scored a power-play goal on his only shot and had an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Predators. He also won 21 of 35 faceoff attempts.

Horvat has scored in back-to-back games after going his previous nine games with out a goal. The 24-year-old had put together three straight 20-goal campaigns so it was just a matter of time before he started to consistently find the net again. Despite the slump, Horvat has a respectable eight goals and 18 points in 23 games, albeit with a minus-10 rating.