Horvat (leg) will miss Friday's season finale against the Oilers, Canucks reporter Jeff Paterson reports.

No surprise here, as Horvat was expected to miss the remainders of the season after injuring his leg against the Coyotes in mid-April. The Canucks' captain potted a career-high 31 goals to go with 21 assists in 70 appearances this season. He should be healthy by the time Vancouver begins training camp ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.