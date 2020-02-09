Canucks' Bo Horvat: Gathers helper
Horvat recorded an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
Horvat had the secondary helper on Tanner Pearson's goal in the opening minute of the game. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for the 24-year-old center. Through 56 games, Horvat has 45 points (17 tallies, 28 apples), 145 shots and a minus-8 rating. He's in a great position to at least match last year's 61-point output.
