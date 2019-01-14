Horvat ended his three-game point drought by collecting an assist in Sunday's win over Florida.

The three-game skid was Horvat's longest point drought of the season, and his Canucks were shut out twice in the process. He has 37 points in 47 games, and will look to keep building on what's shaping out to be a breakout year, as he's on pace for 29 goals and 64 points.