Horvat netted his 20th goal of the year in a 7-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Horvat has posted 20 goals in three consecutive seasons. He added three shots and went minus-2 in the blowout loss. Horvat has 44 points in 57 games, putting him on pace to easily surpass his career high of 52 from 2016-17. He's not the first choice at center for many fantasy owners, but he packs a productive punch in most formats.