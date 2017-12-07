Horvat (leg) had an MRI performed Wednesday, with those results pending, per The Province, which added that coach Travis Green is calling this a "small" injury.

Horvat's injury stems from his getting crunched into the boards against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. He tacked on an assist in that game, but logged more than two fewer minutes than his season average. Fantasy owners with shares in Horvat shouldn't be overly concerned about this malady given that his MRI is believed to have been precautionary. Check for updates ahead of Thursday night's home contest against the Flyers.