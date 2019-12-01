Horvat recorded three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Horvat was a key component of the Canucks' offense, setting up Tanner Pearson, Loui Eriksson and Josh Leivo to pull away from the Oilers. With Jay Beagle (lower body) and Brandon Sutter (groin) out, Horvat has been called upon to fill the defensive void left by his injured teammates. He's exceeded 20 minutes in each of the last 10 games, with two goals and seven helpers in that span. For the year, the 24-year-old has 23 points and 75 shots on goal in 27 outings.