Canucks' Bo Horvat: Hat trick of helpers Saturday
Horvat recorded three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Horvat was a key component of the Canucks' offense, setting up Tanner Pearson, Loui Eriksson and Josh Leivo to pull away from the Oilers. With Jay Beagle (lower body) and Brandon Sutter (groin) out, Horvat has been called upon to fill the defensive void left by his injured teammates. He's exceeded 20 minutes in each of the last 10 games, with two goals and seven helpers in that span. For the year, the 24-year-old has 23 points and 75 shots on goal in 27 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.