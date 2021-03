Horvat notched an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Horvat set up Adam Gaudette for the game-tying goal in the last minute of regulation. In the shootout, Horvat was the only player to score, securing the win for the Canucks. The 25-year-old center is up to 20 points (11 goals, nine helpers), 68 shots, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating through 29 appearances.