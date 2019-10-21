Canucks' Bo Horvat: Hits 100 career goals
Horvat scored his 100th career goal in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
Horvat opened the scoring with a power-play marker, and finished the contest with seven shots on net. The newly-named Canucks captain now has two goals in his last three outings, after starting the season with a single point through five games.
