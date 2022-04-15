Horvat (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Coyotes.

Horvat was hurt blocking a shot early in the second period, and it'll keep him out of the rest of the contest. More information on the 27-year-old's injury should surface before Monday's game versus the Stars. He'll have three full days to bounce back, so it's possible he won't have to miss any time if it's not a serious injury. The center's five-game point streak (five goals, three assists) will come to a close after he was kept off the scoresheet Thursday.