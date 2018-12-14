Horvat scored a goal with his team down a man in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville on Thursday.

While the Canucks were outplayed most of the game, Horvat's 15th goal helped them salvage a point. The 23-year-old is on pace to post a career year and has been unphased by his team's collective struggles this season. Even when the Canucks lose more than they win, Horvat's fantasy value is undeniable.

