Horvat scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Both the game-winning goal and empty-net goal belong to Horvat, who now is up to 15 goals and 40 points in 2019-20. The Canucks' captain has gone 23 games without a power-play point, so Horvat certainly could stand to improve in 5-on-4 scenarios.

