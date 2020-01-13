Canucks' Bo Horvat: Leads Canucks to victory
Horvat scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.
Both the game-winning goal and empty-net goal belong to Horvat, who now is up to 15 goals and 40 points in 2019-20. The Canucks' captain has gone 23 games without a power-play point, so Horvat certainly could stand to improve in 5-on-4 scenarios.
