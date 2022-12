Horvat scored two goals and registered two assists in Vancouver's 5-2 victory over Edmonton on Friday.

Horvat was involved in all of the Canucks' final four goals, including their three markers in the third period. He has 24 goals and 35 points in 33 contests this season. The 27-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but he ended that slump before it could become anything significant.