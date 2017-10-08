Canucks' Bo Horvat: Leads charge in season opener
Horvat scored twice in the team's season opener against the Oilers on Saturday.
Horvat netted a beautiful power-play goal off the rush in the first period and then snuck a puck past Cam Talbot in the second frame. The 22-year-old has taken steps forward in every one of his three NHL seasons thus far and has kicked off 2017-18 with a bang. The two-way center saw close to four minutes of man-advantage time in the opener and appears destined for a big campaign. With a 20-goal-season in the books, Horvat has become a must-own fantasy player.
