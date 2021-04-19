Horvat scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Down 2-0 in the second period, Horvat converted on a pass from Nils Hoglander to get the Canucks on the board. In the third, Horvat had the secondary assist on Hoglander's equalizer. Horvat capped the three-point effort with a quick snipe in overtime to secure the win. The 26-year-old center has 16 goals, 30 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 38 appearances. With the status of Elias Pettersson (upper body) cloudy, Horvat should log a lot of time as a top-line center down the stretch.