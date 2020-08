Horvat scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Horvat scored his league-leading ninth goal of the postseason during the second period. The Ontario native has added two helpers, 44 shots on net and 20 hits through 14 appearances. The Canucks' season will be on the line in Tuesday's Game 5 -- Horvat will likely need to be a factor on offense again to keep their season alive.