Canucks' Bo Horvat: Lights lamp in victory
Horvat netted his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
That's a three-game point streak for Horvat, who is thriving as the team's top-line center. The 22-year-old has compiled six points over this recent streak and is helping Vancouver enjoy a nice bounce-back campaign thus far. Keep him rolling, as Horvat is a stud for both the Canucks and fantasy owners.
