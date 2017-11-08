Horvat netted his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Flames.

That's a three-game point streak for Horvat, who is thriving as the team's top-line center. The 22-year-old has compiled six points over this recent streak and is helping Vancouver enjoy a nice bounce-back campaign thus far. Keep him rolling, as Horvat is a stud for both the Canucks and fantasy owners.

