Horvat scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Horvat's goal at 15:01 of the first period tied the game at one. He's racked up six goals and five assists in eight contests since the start of January. Horvat has 41 points, 126 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating this season as the Canucks' preferred two-way center, although his defensive load could be lessened with Brandon Sutter (upper body) back in the fold.