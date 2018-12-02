Canucks' Bo Horvat: Lone Canucks sniper in loss
Horvat scored his 12th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
After posting four goals and 14 points through 14 games in November, Horvat didn't miss a beat to begin December. The 23-year-old is finally having his long-awaited breakout as the Canucks' top-line center, and he's on pace to set career highs in goals, points, shots, shooting percentage and power-play points.
