Horvat produced a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 home win over the Blues.

Make that eight multi-point performances for Horvat this season. The well-rounded pivot is second on the team in points behind early Calder Trophy favorite Elias Pettersson with 17 goals and just as many assists -- not to mention 10 power-play points -- through 38 games.

