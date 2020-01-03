Canucks' Bo Horvat: Monster performance Thursday
Horvat scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.
The center filled the stat sheet with nine shots on goal, three blocked shots, a plus-4 rating and two PIM in a magnificent performance from a fantasy standpoint. Horvat's three-point effort got him to 33 points in 41 games this season. The 24-year-old has added 112 shots and a minus-6 rating so far.
