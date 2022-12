Horvat scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Horvat tallied just 1:14 into the game as the Canucks got off to a hot start. He's slowed down a bit in the scoring department, though he's still managed four goals in six games in December. The center has 21 tallies, 30 points, 96 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 29 appearances.