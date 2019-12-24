Horvat buried a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Horvat's 10th goal of the year knotted the score at two early in the third period. The center has four points over his last eight games and 28 points through 38 appearances this season. While his scoring pace has slowed in December, the 24-year-old is capable of going on a tear at any time as the Canucks' top-line center.