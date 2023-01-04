Horvat scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

This was Horvat's ninth multi-goal effort of the season, and three of them have come in the last five games. The center is up to 28 tallies, 42 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 37 appearances. He's picked up 15 power-play points and continues to log important minutes in all situations. He is three goals away from matching his career high of 31, set last season.