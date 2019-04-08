Canucks' Bo Horvat: Not playing in World Championship
Horvat won't be participating in the World Championship.
Horvat will instead be getting married, ruling him out of the tournament. The 24-year-old set career highs in goals (27), assists (34), and points (61). His previous best was 52 points, making the 2018-19 campaign a successful step forward for the center. He'll look to further improve on those numbers next season, as his Canucks push for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...