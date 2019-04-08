Horvat won't be participating in the World Championship.

Horvat will instead be getting married, ruling him out of the tournament. The 24-year-old set career highs in goals (27), assists (34), and points (61). His previous best was 52 points, making the 2018-19 campaign a successful step forward for the center. He'll look to further improve on those numbers next season, as his Canucks push for a playoff spot.