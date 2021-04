Horvat produced a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Horvat lent a hand on each of the Canucks' two goals in the third period. The 26-year-old Horvat is up to 32 points (16 tallies, 16 helpers), 94 shots, 50 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 41 contests. He's firmly entrenched as a top-six center.