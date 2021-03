Horvat (lower body) produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Horvat set up Nils Hoglander for the Canucks' lone goal late in the third period. A lower-body injured suffered Monday didn't cost Horvat any playing time, and he led all Canucks forwards with 22:40 of ice time. He's good to go in a top-line role. The 25-year-old has racked up 27 points, 84 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-4 rating through 37 contests.